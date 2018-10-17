PlayStation Store – Halloween-Sale gestartet

Im Playstation Store ist der Halloween-Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten und rabatten bis zu 60% gestartet.

Sony Interactive Entertainment hat im Playstation Stor den alljährlichen Halloween-Sale gestartet, wo ein weiteres Mal über 100 Spiele im Preis heruntergesetzt wurden. Darunter finden sich aber nicht nur Horror-Titel, wie man unschwer an der “HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition” für 23,99 Euro oder an “Torment: Tides of Numenera” für gerade Mal 14,99 Euro erkennen kann, doch können durchaus interessante Titel bis zum 02. November 2018 erworben werden. Zum Beispiel gibt es die “Dark Souls 3 – Deluxe Edition” mit allen bekannten Erweiterungen für 21,99 Euro, die Game of the Year Edition von “Bloodborne” für 17,99 Euro und “Metro Redux” – beinhaltet Metro 2033 sowie Metro: Last Light und alle DLCs – für 8,99 Euro bzw. für PS Plus Mitglieder sogar nur 7,49 Euro.

Die Vollständige Liste aller Angebote könnt ihr dem offiziellen Playstation Blog entnehmen. Es ist möglich, dass einige hier aufgelisteten Titel nicht im deutschen Playstation Store erhältlich sind, wie zum Beispiel “Dying Light”, dessen Links wir in unserer Übersicht bereits entfernt haben.

Die Halloween-Sale Angebote