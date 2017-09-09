PlayStation Store-Charts im August 2017
Auf dem offiziellen Playstation Blog verrät uns Sony, wer im August das Rennen um den ersten Platz der Verkaufscharts im Playstation Store gemacht hat. Dabei gratuliert man den Entwicklern von Ninja Theory, die es mit ihrem Action Titel „Hellblade: Senua´s Sacrifice“ auf Platz 1. der am meisten verkauften Titel im Monat August geschafft haben, dicht gefolgt vom Stand Alone DLC „Uncharted: The Lost Legacy“. Leider nennt Sony keine genauen Verkaufszahlen.
Über den dritten Platz kann sich Ubisoft freuen, denn „Rainbow Six: Siege“ meldet sich als Neueinsteiger wieder zurück. Auch Playstation VR Spiele verkaufen sich sehr gut und „Superhot VR“ schafft es den ersten Platz zu verteidigen. „Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul“ schafft es als Neueinsteiger direkt auf Platz 2. Unterhalb des Artikels könnt ihr die komplette Chart-Liste begutachten.
PS4
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (NEU)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (NEU)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Re-entry)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (1)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (WE)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (WE)
- EA Sports UFC 2 (18)
- Sonic Mania (NEU)
- Rocket League (3)
- Minecraft (5)
- FIFA 17 (7)
- Mortal Kombat XL (9)
- The Last of Us Remastered (WE)
- Cities: Skylines (NEU)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (8)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (WE)
- Star Wars Battlefront (12)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (WE)
- Friday the 13th: The Game (6)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (WE)
PS VR
- Superhot VR (1)
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul (NEU)
- Batman: Arkham VR (3)
- Job Simulator (4)
- PlayStation VR Worlds (6)
- Sports Bar VR (7)
- Driveclub VR (8)
- Robinson: The Journey (9)
- Arizona Sunshine (5)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (10)
PS Vita
- GTA: Liberty City Stories (5)
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (WE)
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss (WE)
- Borderlands 2 (WE)
- Persona 4 Golden (7)
- God of War Collection (WE)
- Minecraft (6)
- Grand Theft Auto (WE)
- Worms Revolution Extreme (WE)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (WE)
PS3
- FIFA 17 (1)
- Minecraft (4)
- WRC 4 FIA World Rally Championship (WE)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II (WE)
- Red Dead Redemption (8)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (WE)
- The Last of Us (10)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse (6)
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (WE)
- Just Cause 2 (WE)
DLCs
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass (7)
- Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles (2)
- Just Cause 3 – Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass (WE)
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (5)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass (NEU)
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (3)
- Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer (1)
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger (4)
- Just Cause 3 – Reaper Missile Mech (NEU)
- Just Cause 3 – Kousavá Rifle (WE)
