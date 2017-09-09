PlayStation Store-Charts im August 2017

Auf dem offiziellen Playstation Blog verrät uns Sony, wer im August das Rennen um den ersten Platz der Verkaufscharts im Playstation Store gemacht hat. Dabei gratuliert man den Entwicklern von Ninja Theory, die es mit ihrem Action Titel „Hellblade: Senua´s Sacrifice“ auf Platz 1. der am meisten verkauften Titel im Monat August geschafft haben, dicht gefolgt vom Stand Alone DLC „Uncharted: The Lost Legacy“. Leider nennt Sony keine genauen Verkaufszahlen.

Über den dritten Platz kann sich Ubisoft freuen, denn „Rainbow Six: Siege“ meldet sich als Neueinsteiger wieder zurück. Auch Playstation VR Spiele verkaufen sich sehr gut und „Superhot VR“ schafft es den ersten Platz zu verteidigen. „Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul“ schafft es als Neueinsteiger direkt auf Platz 2. Unterhalb des Artikels könnt ihr die komplette Chart-Liste begutachten.

PS4

PS VR

PS Vita

PS3

DLCs

PS one & PS2 Klassiker