Neues Angebot der Woche, Spiele unter 20 Euro und mehr im Playstation Store

Im Playstation Store hat Sony eine neue Rabattaktion gestartet, welche teilweise sogar Blockbuster Titel unter 20 Euro anbietet. Im Angebot sind sowohl ältere als auch neuere Spiele zu finden. Die Sparaktion läuft noch bis zum 07.September 2017.

Während dieser Verkaufsaktion könnt ihr euch zum Beispiel das Action-Adventure Yooka-Laylee für 19,99 Euro sichern oder auch den interessanten Ego-Shooter Thriller Get Even für 19,99 Euro. Teilweise werden bei einzelnen Titel sogar mehr 80 Prozent Rabatt eingeräumt. Die komplette Übersicht könnt ihr euch unterhalb des Artikels ansehen.

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 wird zudem als Deal der Woche angeboten und kann zu einem Preis von 29,99 Euro erworben werden. Das entspricht einer Ersparnis von 57 Prozent.

Deal der Woche:

Spiele unter 20 Euro:

Digital Zone (Bis 6. September 2017)

LEGO Promotion (Bis 30. August 2017)

PS4

PS Vita

PS3

  1. Elo // 26. August 2017 um 20:45 //

    Danke für den Beitrag, werd mir wahrscheinlich Deadpool gönnen ^^ LG

