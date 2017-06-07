Neuer Patch zu The Surge mit HDR Unterstützung veröffentlicht

Deck13 die verantwortlichen Entwickler hinter dem Hardcore Action-Rollenspiel The Surge, haben nun einen neuen Patch für die Playstation 4 veröffentlicht, welcher zahlreiche Fehler behebt und einige neue Funktionen hinzufügt. The Surge erschien am 16. Mai 2017 für die Playstation 4, Xbox One und den PC.

Das Update mit der Bezeichnung 1.04 bietet der Playstation-Community nun die Möglichkeit das Spiel mit HDR Unterstützung zu zocken. Sofern ihr die HDR Option in den Systemeinstellungen aktiviert habt, findet ihr diese Unterstützung in den Videoeinstellungen des Spiels. Dort könnt ihr diese separat ein- bzw. ausstellen. Dank HDR könnt ihr euch über eine natürlichere Beleuchtung, eine breitere Farbpalette und erweiterte Details bei verschiedenen Kontraststufen der Helligkeit freuen.

Die englischsprachigen Patchnotes haben wir für euch unterhalb des Artikels eingebunden.

Änderungen des Patches 1.04

Features

HDR functionality added.

A kill switch button combination for players being stuck has been added (Press ‚LB‘, ‚LT‘, ‚RB‘, ‚RT‘, ‚LS‘ and ‚RS‘ at the same time) – Please only use this when your character is stuck.

Added an option to bind jumping/ducking from blocking to the left stick (when using a controller)

Bug Fixes

Player will be able to block most attacks. This refers to enemy attacks that were only able to be ducked or hopped, which prior to the change ignored blocking.

You will now be able to block these attacks, but they consume more stamina than ’standard‘ attacks.

Fixed some random crashes triggered by accessing invalid memory

It is now easier to stagger enemies using light, faster-hitting weapons.

Removed Exploits where the player could receive unlimited Tech Scrap by switching the UI while dismantling objects

Potential random crash in the animation system

TDR crashes on Kepler GPUs (Nvidia 7## and 6## series)

Fixed holes in collision where the player could get stuck

Correctly apply fall damage when doing a plunging/jumping attack

The staff wielding security guards will no longer parry counterattacks and backstabs

Always apply the correct damage from counter attacks following from ducking under or jumping over enemy attacks

Fixed the behavior when binding target switching to the right stick

Properly store the button imagery configured in the options menu

Properly negate 100% toxic damage when wearing the Liquidator armor set

Enemy super armor was not decreasing properly in some cases after a string of quick successive hits

Fixed level transition elevators that were no longer available after dying in the moving elevator

Fixed respawn positions of the player on level transition elevators that caused players falling into their death immediately after loading a savegame

Loot drops of the smelting machines are now saved in the level so it can be collected even when dying after defeating the smelting machine

Fixed an issue where the „Big Sister“ achievement did not unlock properly after killing the Big Sister 1/3

Mapping the dodge button to Circle will no longer cause the player to dodge every time the player „backs out“ of the game menu.

Possible crash when leaving New Game+ at the beginning and starting a new game.

Gameplay blocker if the player does not collect the Security Exo-Rig after destroying the case. This will also fix broken saves.

Various AR elements should no longer appear in the wrong locations.

Counter attacks on drone enemies are no longer interrupted when using a Single-rigged weapon.

Closed door in Resolve Biolabs now opens correctly. This will also fix broken saves.

Using an implant that is on cooldown in the same moment an enemy is finished will no longer cause a repeating error message.

Fixed issues where armor items were unable to be equipped in New Game+.

Hobbs no longer asks for help after the player has helped him.

Player can no longer get stuck at certain stairs in the tunnels of Resolve Biolabs.

Player can no longer target the upper part of PAX while PAX is standing up.

Sorting items by ‚Newest‘ now works properly.

Removed Quicksave/Quickload bindings.

Tweaks

The values for health related implants have been adjusted to fall more in line with the desired/projected player health progression (more health).

The damage of the beam ranged attack of the Nano mass enemy has been reduced.

The windup of the beam attack has been increased.

Reduced the volume of the ’secret finding implant‘ – even more so when using a controller and rumble is enabled.

Deactivate the ’secret finding implant‘ in the medbay.

Implants granting a weapon proficiency level bonus now also grant a proficiency reward bonus so it becomes more viable to level up more than one weapon type.

Added an option to bind jumping/ducking from blocking to the left stick (when using a controller).

Tweaked hitboxes of the staff wielding security guards‘ attacks.

Tweaked hitboxes of some enemies wielding forklift weapons.

Tweaked hitboxes of some enemies wielding two handed weapons.

Tweaked the timings for the perfect block window for the player.

Improved behavior of the Security Guard.

The music in Ops will no longer play after the player has died and respawned.

Improved behavior of the Black Cerberus when his attacks are blocked.

Elevator positions have been adjusted to avoid waiting for an elevator after dying.

Proximity Sensor no longer emits a beeping sound when an enemy is locked.

Character is now invulnerable for a short time after a finishing move is finished.

Increased the duration of the stamina buff triggered when collecting enough Tech Scrap to be worth a level up.

Reduced the stamina cost for continually blocking.

Increased the time for the continual block stamina cost to begin.