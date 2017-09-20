Neue Angebote und ein neuer Deal der Woche im Playstation Store
Im deutschen Playstation Store sind wieder einmal zahlreiche Spiele im Angebot. Als neuer deal der Woche wurde die Game of the Year Edition von „Overwatch“ gewählt, aber auch andere Blockbuster sind im Moment vergünstigt zu haben, unter anderem „Battlefield 1“. Unterhalb des Artikels findet ihr eine Übersicht der Angebote.
Die Game of the Year Edition von „Overwatch“ ist bis zum 28.September 2017 für 34,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro im Angebot. „Battlefield 1“ kann ebenfalls für 34,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro erworben werden. Darüber hinaus gewährt Sony für Playstation Plus USer noch zusätzlichen Rabatt bei einigen ausgewählten Titeln, wie zum Beispiel „Mirror´s Edge: Catalyst“, welches ihr bereits für 7,99 Euro als Playstation Plus User erwerben könnt, alle anderen müssen 9,99 Euro zahlen.
Deal der Woche
Neue Rabatte (bis 4. Oktober 2017)
PS4
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Unravel
- EA SPORTS UFC 2
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition
- EA Family Bundle (NFS – PvZ2 – Unravel)
- Titanfall 2
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Bundle (4 and Hardline)
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 4 Premium
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Premium
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle (NFS & Rivals)
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Upgrade
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
- EA SPORTS UFC
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Runner Kit Bundle
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass
- Battlefield 1 Battlepacks x 10
- Battlefield 1 Battlepacks x 20
- Battlefield 1 Battlepacks x 5
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Assault Bundle
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Medic Bundle
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Scout Bundle
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Support Bundle
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Vehicle Bundle
- Battlefield 4 China Rising
- Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth
- Battlefield 4 Final Stand
- Battlefield 4 Ground & Sea Vehicle Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4 Naval Strike
- Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Spoils of the Avvar
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- STAR WARS Battlefront Bespin
- STAR WARS Battlefront Bodyguard Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS Battlefront Bounty Hunter Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS Battlefront Death Star
- STAR WARS Battlefront Deluxe Edition Content
- STAR WARS Battlefront Outer Rim
- Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif
- STAR WARS Battlefront Scout Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS Battlefront Sharpshooter Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS Battlefront Survivalist Upgrade Pack
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Upgrade Pack
- The Complete EA SPORTS UFC 2 Bundle
- Battlefield Hardline Betrayal
- Battlefield Hardline Criminal Activity
- Battlefield Hardline Getaway
- Battlefield Hardline Premium (PS3 In-game)
- Battlefield Hardline Robbery
- UFC: Bruce Lee – Bundle
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Need for Speed Deluxe Upgrade
- Need for Speed Rivals Complete Movie Pack
- Need for Speed Rivals Movie Pack – Racers
- Need for Speed Rivals Timesaver Pack
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete DLC Pack
- NFS Rivals Concept Lamborghini Complete Pack
- NFS Rivals Ferrari Edizioni Speciali Complete Pack
- NFS Rivals Simply Jaguar Complete Pack
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 ‘Iron’ and ‘Legacy’ Mike Tyson Bundle
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Kazushi Sakuraba Bundle
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Bruce Lee Bundle
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content
- Titanfall 2 Various Content / Packs
PS3
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Army of TWO: The 40th Day – Chapters of Deceit
- Army of TWO The Devil’s Cartel
- Army of TWO The Devil’s Cartel OVERKILLERS PACK
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 3 – Various Content
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 4 – Premium
- Battlefield 4 China Rising
- Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth
- Battlefield 4 Final Stand
- Battlefield 4 Ground & Sea Vehicle Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4 Naval Strike
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle (4 & HL)
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Kit Short-cut Bundle Pack
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Onslaught and Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Onslaught Mode
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 SPECACT Kit Upgrade Bundle Pack
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Vietnam
- Battlefield 3: Close Quarters
- Battlefield Hardline Betrayal
- Battlefield Hardline Criminal Activity
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Getaway
- Battlefield Hardline Robbery
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Bejeweled 3
- Brütal Legend Map Pack 1
- Brütal Legend Map Pack 2
- Bulletstorm
- BURNOUT PARADISE PSN
- Burnout Paradise Big Surf Island
- Burnout Paradise Boost Specials Collection
- Burnout Paradise Complete DLC Edition
- Burnout Paradise Complete Edition
- Burnout Paradise Cops and Robbers
- Burnout Paradise Legendary Cars Collection
- Burnout Paradise Party
- Burnout Paradise Toy Collection
- Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 Commander’s Challenge
- Crysis
- CRYSIS 3
- CRYSIS 3: The Lost Island
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 2 – Decimation Pack
- Crysis 2 – Retaliation Pack
- Crysis2 Maximum Edition
- Dante’s Inferno
- Dante’s Inferno DLC Bundle
- Dante’s Inferno Super Bundle
- Dark Forest Pack
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 2 DLC Bundle
- Dead Space 2 Super Bundle
- Dead Space 2: Severed
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space 3 Awakened
- Dead Space 3 Tau Volantis Survival Kit
- Dead Space DLC Bundle
- Dead Space Extraction
- Dead Space Ignition
- Dead Space Super Bundle
- Deathspank
- DeathSpank: Thongs Of Virtue
- DeathSpank: Thongs Of Virtue – Bundle of Virtue
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening
- Dragon Age: Origins – Witch Hunt
- Dragon Age II – Legacy
- Dragon Age II – Mark of the Assassin
- Dragon Age II – The Exiled Prince
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s Song
- Dragon Age: Origins – Warden’s Keep
- EA SPORTS MMA
- Fade to Black
- The Fancy Pants Adventures
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
- CHAMPIONS PACK
- Champions Pack II – Bundle
- Fight Night Champion – Bare Knuckles Mode
- Fight Night Champion – Champion Mode
- Fight Night Champion – Champion Mode Boxer Bundle
- Fight Night Champion – Full Game
- Fight Night Champion – Gold XP Pack
- Fight Night Champion – Heavyweight Legends Pack
- Fight Night Champion – Platinum XP Pack
- Fuse
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning – Teeth of Naros
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning – The Legend of Dead Kel
- Madden NFL Arcade
- Mass Effect 3
- MASS EFFECT 3 – Citadel
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 2 – Arrival
- Mass Effect 2 – N7 Complete Arsenal Bundle
- Mass Effect 3: From Ashes
- Mass Effect 3: Leviathan
- Mass Effect 3: Omega
- Mass Effect Trilogy
- Mass Effect: Genesis 2
- Medal of Honor European Assault
- Medal of Honor Frontline
- MEDAL OF HONOR GLOBAL WARFIGHTER SHORTCUT PACK
- Medal of Honor Hot Zone Pack
- Medal of Honor Multiplayer Shortcut Pack
- MEDAL OF HONOR WARFIGHTER
- MEDAL OF HONOR WARFIGHTER THE HUNT
- MicroBot
- Mirror’s Edge Pure Time Trials
- Mirror’s Edge
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- Collector’s Edition Upgrade
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Armed and Dangerous Pack
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Lamborghini Untamed Pack
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Porsche Unleashed Pack
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Super Sports Pack
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Three for All DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – Complete DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – Deluxe DLC Bundle
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – Movie Legends Pack
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – NFS Heroes Pack
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – Premium Modification Unlock
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – Premium Timesavers Pack
- Need for Speed Most Wanted – Terminal Velocity Pack
- Need for Speed Most Wanted Time Saver
- Need for Speed Most Wanted Ultimate Speed Pack
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Rivals Complete Movie Pack
- Need for Speed Rivals Loaded Garage Pack
- Need for Speed Rivals Timesaver Pack
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete DLC Pack
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Need For Speed SHIFT Exotic Racing Series
- NEED FOR SPEED THE RUN – Heroes & Villains + LE Upgrade
- NEED FOR SPEED THE RUN – Italian Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED THE RUN – Supercar Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED THE RUN – Time Savers Pack
- NEED FOR SPEED THE RUN DIGITAL VERSION
- NFS Hot Pursuit DLC Bundle
- NFS Hot Pursuit Super Bundle
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED DLC Bundle
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED FAST FIVE
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED LEGENDS
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED SPEEDHUNTERS EDITION
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED Super Bundle
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED UNLOCK ALL CARS
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED UNLOCK ALL CARS AND EVENTS
- Championship Bass
- Future Cop: L.A.P.D.
- Command & Conquer Red Alert
- COMMAND AND CONQUER
- RED ALERT RETALIATION
- Hi-Octane
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Shank
- Shank 2
- SimCity 2000
- Danny Way’s Hawaiian Dream
- San Van Party Pack
- Skate.Create Upgrade Pack
- Time is Money
- Spare Parts
- SSX
- Street Skater 2
- Theme Park
- Warp
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
Digital Zone (bis 4. Oktober 2017)
- SUPERHOT MIND IS SOFTWARE BUNDLE
- Pyre
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Verdun
- Lawbreakers Deadzo Deluxe
- Darkest Dungeon
- The Sexy Brutale
- Victor Vran
- Blackwood Crossing
- Everything
- Caladrius Blaze
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- SUPERHOT VR
- SUPERHOT
- Tiny Trax
- Archangel
- Pang Adventures
- Euro Fishing
- Virginia – The Game.
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- Lawbreakers
- Horse Racing 2016
- VR Karts
- 101 Ways to Die
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Alchemic Jousts
- Bedlam: The Game by Christopher Brookmyre
- Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Has-Been Heroes
- Dark Mystery
- STRAFE
- Fantastic Contraption
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island
- DeadCore
- UNBOX: NEWBIE’S ADVENTURE
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
