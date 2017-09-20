Neue Angebote und ein neuer Deal der Woche im Playstation Store

Im deutschen Playstation Store sind wieder einmal zahlreiche Spiele im Angebot. Als neuer deal der Woche wurde die Game of the Year Edition von „Overwatch“ gewählt, aber auch andere Blockbuster sind im Moment vergünstigt zu haben, unter anderem „Battlefield 1“. Unterhalb des Artikels findet ihr eine Übersicht der Angebote.

Die Game of the Year Edition von „Overwatch“ ist bis zum 28.September 2017 für 34,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro im Angebot. „Battlefield 1“ kann ebenfalls für 34,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro erworben werden. Darüber hinaus gewährt Sony für Playstation Plus USer noch zusätzlichen Rabatt bei einigen ausgewählten Titeln, wie zum Beispiel „Mirror´s Edge: Catalyst“, welches ihr bereits für 7,99 Euro als Playstation Plus User erwerben könnt, alle anderen müssen 9,99 Euro zahlen.

Deal der Woche

Neue Rabatte (bis 4. Oktober 2017)

PS4

PS3

Digital Zone (bis 4. Oktober 2017)