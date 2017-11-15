Neue Angebote im PlayStation Store, viele Titel unter 10 Euro zu haben
Sony hat erneut eine neue Rabattaktion gestartet, welche euch einige ausgesuchte Titel für unter 10 Euro bietet. Darunter sind Top-Titel wie „Tomb Raider Definitive Edition“, „Mirrors Edge Catalyst“ und „Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition“, welche bereits für 9,99 Euro erworben werden können. Bei einigen Titel erhalten Playstation Plus-Mitglieder einen Sonderrabatt oben drauf, so kostet „Mirrors Edge Catalyst“ nur 7,99 Euro. Die neue „Unter 10 Euro“-Aktion läuft bis zum 17. Dezember 2017.
Als Angebot der Woche wurde der Taktik-Shooter „Rainbow Six Siege“ erwählt, welcher bis zum 24.Dezember 2017 statt 39,99 Euro für 19,99 Euro angeboten wird. Zudem ist dieses Mal auch ein Promo-Angebot verfügbar, in welchem euch die Game of the Year-Edition von „Overwatch“ günstiger angeboten wird. So werden für diese statt 59,99 Euro nur 29,99 Euro fällig. Nachfolgend könnt ihr die komplette Übersicht an Angeboten betrachten.
Deal der Woche
Promo-Angebot
Spiele unter 10 Euro
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- EA SPORTS UFC
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Thief
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Project CARS
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Watch_Dogs
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass
- Rayman Legends
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Child of Light
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
- RIDE
- RIDE Season Pass
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition
- Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- Risk
- WRC 5 eSports
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- Shadow Warrior
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Tetris Ultimate
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Neptunia VII
- UNO
- Aragami
- Dungeons 2
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Godzilla: Digital Edition
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Omega Quintet
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition
- Oxenfree
- Oxenfree – Game + Theme
- Oxenfree – Game + Theme + Avatars
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Motorcycle Club
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Mighty No. 9
- Silence
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
- Deponia
- Alekhine’s Gun
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Flockers
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Anima: Gate of memories
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- EARTHLOCK: Festival of Magic
- Caladrius Blaze
- The Town of Light
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Bloons TD 5
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- 2Dark
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Island Flight Simulator
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom
- Super Dungeon Bros Mega Bundle Pack
- Lock’s Quest
- Kromaia Ω
- River City Melee: Battle Royal Special
