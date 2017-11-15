Neue Angebote im PlayStation Store, viele Titel unter 10 Euro zu haben

Sony hat erneut eine neue Rabattaktion gestartet, welche euch einige ausgesuchte Titel für unter 10 Euro bietet. Darunter sind Top-Titel wie „Tomb Raider Definitive Edition“, „Mirrors Edge Catalyst“ und „Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition“, welche bereits für 9,99 Euro erworben werden können. Bei einigen Titel erhalten Playstation Plus-Mitglieder einen Sonderrabatt oben drauf, so kostet „Mirrors Edge Catalyst“ nur 7,99 Euro. Die neue „Unter 10 Euro“-Aktion läuft bis zum 17. Dezember 2017.

Als Angebot der Woche wurde der Taktik-Shooter „Rainbow Six Siege“ erwählt, welcher bis zum 24.Dezember 2017 statt 39,99 Euro für 19,99 Euro angeboten wird. Zudem ist dieses Mal auch ein Promo-Angebot verfügbar, in welchem euch die Game of the Year-Edition von „Overwatch“ günstiger angeboten wird. So werden für diese statt 59,99 Euro nur 29,99 Euro fällig. Nachfolgend könnt ihr die komplette Übersicht an Angeboten betrachten.

Deal der Woche

Promo-Angebot

Spiele unter 10 Euro