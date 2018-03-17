Kingdom Come Deliverance – Update 1.3 für PS4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht

Zum Leidwesen vieler Spieler wird das realistisch angehauchte Mittelalter-Rollenspiel „Kingdom Come Deliverance“ weiterhin von zahlreichen Bugs geplagt, welche den Spielspaß ganz schön schmälern können. Dementsprechend sind die Entwickler weiterhin bemüht die zahlreichen Fehler im Spiel zu beheben. Endlich steht das Patch Update 1.3 nun auch für Konsolenspieler zum Download bereit.

Wie die Verantwortlichen über Twitter bekannt geben, werden Spieler auf den Konsolen nun auch mit dem Update 1.3 bedacht, nachdem erst kürzlich die PC Version damit versehen wurde. Trotz den zahlreichen Verbesserungen, arbeiten die Entwickler bereits fleißig am nächsten Update 1.4 und geloben weiterhin Besserung. Patch 1.3 behebt bereits über 300 Fehler in Quests, das Schlösser knacken wurde überarbeitet, sowie der Taschendiebstahl. Welche Verbesserungen sonst noch ins Spiel gefunden haben, könnt ihr der Übersicht unterhalb des Artikels entnehmen.

Patches 1.3. (numbering might differ) for @PlayStation and @Xbox are online! We fixed more than 300 quest bugs, improved the lockpicking, pickpocketing and many more! Patch 1.4 is in the pipeline. And now go and beat those Cumans in #KingdomComeDeliverance! pic.twitter.com/tKQfSIu62c

— Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) March 16, 2018