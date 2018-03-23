Elex – Neues Update veröffentlicht

Ab sofort steht ein neues Update für das Action-Rollenspiel „Elex“ vom deutschen Entwcklerstudio Piranha Bytes zum Download bereit. Unter anderem wird das Spiel um einige neue Schwierigkeitsgrade erweitert und auch die beiden Upgrade-Konsolen Xbox One X und PlayStation 4 Pro werden nun unterstützt.

Neben viel Bug Beseitigung unterstützt das neu veröffentlichte Update zu „Elex“ auch endlich die beiden Konsolen Xbox One X und Playstation 4 Pro. So unterstützt „Elex“ dank des Updates nicht nur das 4K-Rendering der PlayStation 4 Pro, zudem wird nun auch auf herkömmlichen Full HD Fernsehern eine verbesserte Darstellung im 1080p-Modus geboten. Auf der Xbox One X hingegen werden die Unterstützung des Supersampling-Features und der 3.200 x 1.800-Auflösung geboten.

Darüber hinaus wurde das Abenteuer mit neuen Schwierigkeitsstufen bedacht, auch Bugfixes und viele Verbesserungen wurden am Titel vorgenommen. Weitere Details zum Update könnt ihr dem offiziellen Change-Log entnehmen, der zur zeit leider nur in englischer Sprache vorliegt.

Elex: Das neue Update im Detail

Playstation 4:

4K rendering for PS4 Pro

Increased quality on PS4 Pro with 1080p display

Xbox One:

Improved resolution for XBOX (native 3200 x 1800, i.e. 1800p)

Increased quality on XBOX with 1080p display

New Difficulty Settings:

Player Damage: damage dealt by the player.

Opponent Damage: damage dealt by your Opponents.

Stamina cost: modifies the stamina cost for your actions.

Engine:

Added FXAA T2x and SMAA T2x anti-aliasing techniques

Quests:

Improved Angrim’s routine behavior, when he should have a small-talk with Zerwas. (Works only if Zerwas hasn’t already talked to the third Berserker)

The map targets regarding the research papers of the Clerics will now be updated correctly if the player has the task to obtain them for the Claws.

Fixed some Duras ques targets

Fixed a bug with Eva and a letter

Fixed illogical dialogue with Connor regarding his recruitment for the Clerics, fixed map targets for Connor and Xander in terms of Connor’s recruitment

Fixed issue where player can get stuck in a dialogue with Karl (only new game)

Gondar’s key can now be found near his corpse

One of Hunter’s Quests should now closer properly if the player decides to kill Gustav

Fixed map targets involving Balder trying to become a Legate of the Clerics

Fixed several daily routine issues

One of Galar’s quest should now close properly if the player convinces him to work for the Clerics

Ryan should have now a proper trading inventory

Player can get the Alb Commander armor. Depending on the players actions he can even get the Alb Elexetor Armor now.

Regarding your actions before (Jax helps Trevor or Lucky Sam), Mad Bob’s second Scrap Delivery Quest will work now properly and all involved NPCs should trigger the right dialog options.

Fixed a bug where the player was unable to give Chloe the Elexit bags of some Berserkers.

If the player used the power of Suggestion to get hand on the stolen Elex packages Kral has in his possession, he will now do so. If the player already had the Suggestion dialogue with Kral he now only has to report back to Caldrim and the quest situation will behave normal.

Fixed some dialogue issues regarding Thorgal and Emmet’s farm

Korin will now behave normally if you pickpocket metal parts from him for Jora.

The dialogue with the dead letter box makes now clear what the player needs to do if he looted Logan’s chest in beforehand

Hakon now rewards the player with a proper sword

Fixed an issue where the player was sent by Cormag to help Born. If Born is dead, he will now be able to tell Cormag that Born is dead and the questline will proceed as intended.

Fixed an issue where Snake had an illogical dialog option

Fixed some illogical dialogs Cindy might have had in certain cases

One of Balder’s quests should now have a proper quest target and close properly if the player reports back to Balder. Furthermore, he is now a trader if the player joined the Clerics (if the player was already a Cleric you have to talk twice to Balder to make his trading info appear).

Removed Ethan’s loyalty exploit for crew members

Alois should now take money from the player if he has to pay up for a committed crime.

Walter should now hand over some shards if the player asks for it

Fixed illogical dialogue for Oran after player bribes him to trade again with one of the Clans

Adjusted amount of Elexit for Shorty in certain cases

Removed illogical dialogue option for Rijka in case Bertram is not alive anymore

Fixed a dialogue issue regarding Irdor’s reward depending on the player’s actions

Vito should now trigger a certain info about the thieves guild at the right time

A quest target showing Martha will now be removed correctly if the player delivered all the food

Ragnar’s quest should now succeed correctly if the player told him that all warlords gave him their approval for redemption. If this situation lies in the past, just talk to Ragnar again until he has nothing to say anymore and the quest should succeed itself

Fixed a map target regarding Alois’s quest involving Paige

A quest regarding Irdor’s food problem will now be closed if the player hands him enough Cultivator’s bread loaves

Fixed missing quest targets for one of Caleb’s quests

Fixed some map targets involving Caldrim and Kral

Fixed a quest and map targets involving Jorg, Caleb, and Fenk

Fixed a situation where Ray should attack Walter

Fixed a dialog with Logan about Ulrich and Konrad

Shorty now has a trade inventory

Game:

Added Chinese language package

Improved breaking chance of lockpicks for chests

Weather and lighting improvements

Added missing small white socket stones

Some NPCs had wrong weapons equipped, now they have a proper one

Arva and her Troll will now react in a correct behavior

2-handed weapons and heavy weapons now need the perk Level of 2 to dismantle them

You need the Build Ammo perk on Lvl 2 to build ammo for heavy weapons

Fixed a bug where the player has endless jetpack energy

Fixed an issue with the Pickpocket skill when the player has an equipped item that gives him a bonus skill

Fixed some issues when creatures and NPCs fell through the ground

Sunglasses don’t give armor bonus anymore

Fixed a bug with energy regeneration

Crony regenerates HPs now after he got unconscious

Socket Items now give a bonus when attached to a shield

The XP malus for using stims is working now

The perk Good Eater now doubles the effect of food, it was tripled before

Fixed an issue where the loot screen was hidden by the body of the player

When falling the player uses his fall animation correctly

Dead ambient creatures don’t have collision anymore

Female body parts now behave correctly during dialogs

Fixed a bug in which weapon modes were not shown in the HUD

Adjusted some loot

Option for deactivating the evade roll on double-click is saved now

Fixed some icon issues

Pure mana also regenerates mana now (only for Berserkers)

Fixed some issues with ranged weapons not having an ammo count when drawn

All potion can be used in quick slots

Sulfur will now be shown in the inventory screen of the player

Fixed some recipes

The perk „One with the Weapon Ability“ now has a cooldown

Some weapons didn’t deal damage with the 4th hit, they’ll do now so

Creatures stop chasing the player now if the player is far away

Fixed some issue with exploiting Elexit by trading.

Improved combat behavior for some monsters

Flamethrower single shots now have a cooldown and a decreased radius

Many mesh and texture reworks and improvements

LOD range of red rusty metal plates has been corrected. The plates are now using the correct LOD when close by and are no longer flat

The collision mesh of one of the rusted electrical towers is more accurate. The player no longer falls through some of the horizontal beams