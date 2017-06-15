Alle E3 2017 Trailer im Überblick Teil 3
Und hier folgt der dritte und letzte Teil unserer E3 2017 Trailer Zusammenfassung, viel Spaß beim ansehen und teilt uns in den Kommentaren mit welche Trailer euch besonders gefallen haben.
E3 2017 Trailer:
- Titel: The Crew 2
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Open-World-Rennspiel
- Release: Anfang 2018
- Titel: Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Beat´em Up
- Release: Anfang 2018
- Titel: Deep Rock Galactic Dive
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10
- Genre: Ego-Shooter
- Release: Anfang 2018
- Titel: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Beat’em Up
- Release: Anfang 2018
- Titel: Railway Empire
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Tycoon
- Release: Anfang 2018
- Titel: State of Decay 2
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10
- Genre: Survival
- Release: Frühjahr 2018
<li><strong>Titel: Transference</strong></li>
<li><strong>Plattformen: Playstation VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift </strong></li>
<li><strong>Genre: VR-Horror</strong></li>
<li><strong>Release: Frühling 2018</strong></li>
- Titel: Starlink
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Genre: Toys to Life Action-Adventure
- Release: Herbst 2018
- Titel: Code Vein
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Action-RPG
- Release: 2018
- Titel: Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: 2018
- Titel: Sea of Thieves
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10
- Genre: Online-Adventure
- Release: 2018
- Titel: Kirby
- Plattformen: Nintendo Switch
- Genre: Jump’n’Run
- Release: 2018
- Titel: Metro Exodus
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Ego-Shooter
- Release: 2018
- Titel: Anthem
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Third-Person-MMORPG-Shooter
- Release: 2018
- Titel: The Last Night
- Plattformen: Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Genre: Sidescroller
- Release: 2018
- Titel: Tropico 6
- Plattformen: Plystation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Aufbausimulation
- Release: 2018
- Titel: Shadow of the Colossus
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: 2018
- Titel: Days Gone
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: –
- Titel: The Inpatient
- Plattformen: Plystation VR
- Genre: Horror
- Release: –
- Titel: Wreckfest
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Demolition-Derby-Racer
- Release: –
- Titel: Quake Champions
- Plattformen: PC
- Genre: Arena-Shooter
- Release: –
- Titel: Bravo Team
- Plattformen: Plystation VR
- Genre: Shooter
- Release: –
- Titel: Black Desert Online
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Playstation 4
- Genre: Action MMORPG
- Release: –
- Titel: Skull and Bones
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Multiplayer-Action-Strategie
- Release: –
- Titel: Horizon: Zero Dawn DLC – The Frozen Wilds
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Action-Rollenspiel
- Release: –
- Titel: Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Plattformen: PC
- Genre: Echtzeit-Strategie
- Release: –
- Titel: Detroit: Become Human
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Adventure
- Release: –
- Titel: Yoshi
- Plattformen: Nintendo Switch
- Genre: Jump’n’Run
- Release: –
- Titel: Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: –
- Titel: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10
- Genre: Adventure
- Release: –
- Titel: Ashen
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10, Playstation 4
- Genre: Action-RPG
- Release: –
- Titel: A Way Out
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: –
