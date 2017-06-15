Alle E3 2017 Trailer im Überblick Teil 2
Und hier folgt der zweite Teil unserer E3 2017 Trailer Zusammenfassung, viel Spaß beim ansehen und teilt uns in den Kommentaren mit welche Trailer euch besonders gefallen haben.
E3 2017 Trailer:
- Titel: Just Dance 2018
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U
- Genre: Tanzen
- Release: 27. Oktober 2017
- Titel: Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Ego-Shooter
- Release: 27. Oktober 2017
- Titel: Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: 27. Oktober 2017
- Titel: Super Mario Odyssey
- Plattformen: Nintendo Switch
- Genre: 3D-Jump’n’Run
- Release: 27. Oktober 2017
- Titel: Fallout 4 VR
- Plattformen: HTC Vive
- Genre: VR-Shooter-RPG
- Release: Oktober 2017
- Titel: Call of Duty WWII
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Ego-Shooter
- Release: 3. November 2017
- Konsole: Xbox One X
- Preis: 499€
- Release: 7. November
- Titel: Crackdown 3
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10
- Genre: Open-World-Adventure
- Release: 7. November
- Titel: Need for Speed Payback
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Rennspiel
- Release: 10. November 2017
- Titel: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Plattformen: Plystation 4, PC
- Genre: JRPG
- Release: 10. November 2017
- Titel: Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Shooter
- Release: 17. November 2017
- Titel: Skyrim VR
- Plattformen: Playstation VR
- Genre: Rollenspiel
- Release: November 2017
- Titel: Vampyr
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Action-RPG
- Release: November 2017
- Titel: Gran Turismo Sport
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Rennsimulation
- Release: Herbst 2017
- Titel: Halo Wars 2: Add-On „Awakening the Nightmare“
- Plattformen: Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Echtzeit-Strategie
- Release: Herbst 2017
- Titel: Moss
- Plattformen: Plystation VR
- Genre: Puzzle-Action-Adventure
- Release: Herbst 2017
- Titel: Fire Emblem Warriors
- Plattformen: Nintendo Switch, 3DS
- Genre: Action-RPG
- Release: Herbst 2017
- Titel: Steep DLC – Road to the Olympics
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Wintersport
- Release: 5. Dezember 2017
- Titel: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – DLC: Die legendären Prüfungen
- Plattformen: Nintendo Switch
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: Winter 2017
- Titel: Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Plattformen: Nintendo Switch
- Genre: JRPG
- Release: 2017
- Titel: Doom VFR
- Plattformen: Playstation VR, HTC Vive
- Genre: VR-Shooter
- Release: 2017
- Titel: Strange Brigade
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Adventure-Shooter
- Release: 2017
- Titel: Hidden Agenda
- Plattformen: Plystation 4, Playlink-App
- Genre: Thriller
- Release: 2017
- Titel: Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Action
- Release: 2017
- Titel: NBA Live 18
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Baketball-Simulation
- Release: 2017
- Titel: Griftlands
- Plattformen: PC
- Genre: Rollenspiel
- Release: Ende 2017/Anfang 2018
- Titel: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Playstation 4
- Genre: Ego-Shooter
- Release: 2017/2018
- Titel: Far Cry 5
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Ego-Shooter
- Release: 27. Februar 2018
- Titel: Monster Hunter World
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Action-RPG
- Release: Anfang 2018
- Titel: God of War
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Action-RPG
- Release: Anfang 2018
