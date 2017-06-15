Alle E3 2017 Trailer im Überblick Teil 1

Hallo liebe Gaming-Community wir möchten euch hier alle bisher veröffentlichten Spiele Trailer der E3 2017 aus Los Angeles auf einem Blick präsentieren und hoffen so euch einen schnellen Überblick zu verschaffen. Teilt uns ruhig in den Kommentaren mit, was eurer ganz persönliches Highlight der E3 2017 war und auf welche Spiele ihr euch besonders freut. Da der Umfang der Trailer gewaltig ist, musste ich den Artikel in mehreren teilen veröffentlichen, da sonst der erhoffte Überblick verloren gegangen wäre. Die Trailer sind Chronologisch nach Erscheinungsdatum sortiert und pro Artikel sind es um die 30 Spiele mit den jeweiligen E3 2017 Videos. Viel spaß mit den Trailern der E3 2017.

E3 2017 Trailer:

Titel: The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Action MMORPG

Release: Bereits erhältlich

Titel: The Elder Scrolls: Legends DLC – Heroes of Skyrim

Plattformen: Android, iPad, PC

Genre: Kartenspiel

Release: 29. Juni 2017

Titel: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Plattformen: Playstation 4

Genre: Jump’n’Run

Release: 30.Juni 2017

Titel: Playlink

Plattformen: Plystation 4

Genre: App

Release: 04.Juli 2017

Titel: Minecraft Story Mode: Season 2

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Android, iOS

Genre: Adventure

Release: 11. Juli 2017 (Episode 1)

Titel: Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Plattformen: Oculus Rift + Touch

Genre: VR-Shooter

Release: 20. Juli 2017

Titel: Tacoma

Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10

Genre: Adventure

Release: 02. August 2017

Titel: Matterfall

Plattformen: Playstation 4

Genre: Actionspiel

Release: 16. August 2017

Titel: Madden NFL 18

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: American Football-Simulation

Release: 17. August 2017

Titel: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Plattformen: Playstation 4

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 22. August 2017

Titel: F1 2017

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Rennsimulation

Release: 25. August 2017

Titel: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Plattformen: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Strategie-RPG

Release: 29. August 2017

Titel: XCOM 2 DLC – War of the Chosen

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Strategie

Release: 29. August 2017

Titel: Everybody´s Golf

Plattformen: Playstation 4

Genre: Golf

Release: 30. August 2017

Titel: Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Adventure

Release: 31. August 2017

Titel: Undertale

Plattformen: Plystation 4, Playstation Vita

Genre: RPG

Release: Sommer 2017

Titel: Knack 2

Plattformen: Playstation 4

Genre: Action-Adventure

Release: 5. September 2017

Titel: Destiny 2

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Online-Shooter

Release: 6. September 2017 (PS4,Xbox One), 24. Oktober 2017 (PC)

Titel: PES 2018

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Playstation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC

Genre: Fußball-Simulation

Release: 14. September 2017

Titel: Metroid: Samus Returns

Plattformen: Nintendo 3DS

Genre: 2D-Metroidvania

Release: 15. September 2017

Titel: Dishonored: Der Tod des Outsiders

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Stealth-Adventure

Release: 15. September 2017

Titel: Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV

Plattformen: Playstation VR

Genre: Angeln

Release: 17. September 2017

Titel: Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Beat’em Up

Release: 19. September 2017

Titel: Total War Warhammer 2

Plattformen: PC

Genre: Echtzeit-Strategie

Release: 28. September 2017

Titel: FIFA 18

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Fußballsimulation

Release: 29. September 2017

Titel: Cuphead

Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10

Genre: 2D-Sidescroller

Release: 29. September 2017

Titel: Battlefield 1 DLC – In the Name of the Tsar

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Ego-Shooter

Release: September 2017

Titel: Forza Motorsport 7

Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10

Genre: Rennsimulation

Release: 3. Oktober 2017

Titel: Mittelerde Schatten des Krieges

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Open-World-Action-RPG

Release: 10. Oktober 2017

Titel: The Evil Within 2

Plattformen: Plystation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Survival-Horror

Release: 13. Oktober 2017

Titel: South Park Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe

Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Rollenspiel

Release: 17. Oktober 2017