Alle E3 2017 Trailer im Überblick Teil 1
Hallo liebe Gaming-Community wir möchten euch hier alle bisher veröffentlichten Spiele Trailer der E3 2017 aus Los Angeles auf einem Blick präsentieren und hoffen so euch einen schnellen Überblick zu verschaffen. Teilt uns ruhig in den Kommentaren mit, was eurer ganz persönliches Highlight der E3 2017 war und auf welche Spiele ihr euch besonders freut. Da der Umfang der Trailer gewaltig ist, musste ich den Artikel in mehreren teilen veröffentlichen, da sonst der erhoffte Überblick verloren gegangen wäre. Die Trailer sind Chronologisch nach Erscheinungsdatum sortiert und pro Artikel sind es um die 30 Spiele mit den jeweiligen E3 2017 Videos. Viel spaß mit den Trailern der E3 2017.
E3 2017 Trailer:
- Titel: The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Action MMORPG
- Release: Bereits erhältlich
- Titel: The Elder Scrolls: Legends DLC – Heroes of Skyrim
- Plattformen: Android, iPad, PC
- Genre: Kartenspiel
- Release: 29. Juni 2017
- Titel: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Jump’n’Run
- Release: 30.Juni 2017
- Titel: Playlink
- Plattformen: Plystation 4
- Genre: App
- Release: 04.Juli 2017
- Titel: Minecraft Story Mode: Season 2
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Android, iOS
- Genre: Adventure
- Release: 11. Juli 2017 (Episode 1)
- Titel: Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Plattformen: Oculus Rift + Touch
- Genre: VR-Shooter
- Release: 20. Juli 2017
- Titel: Tacoma
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10
- Genre: Adventure
- Release: 02. August 2017
- Titel: Matterfall
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Actionspiel
- Release: 16. August 2017
- Titel: Madden NFL 18
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: American Football-Simulation
- Release: 17. August 2017
- Titel: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: 22. August 2017
- Titel: F1 2017
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Rennsimulation
- Release: 25. August 2017
- Titel: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Plattformen: Nintendo Switch
- Genre: Strategie-RPG
- Release: 29. August 2017
- Titel: XCOM 2 DLC – War of the Chosen
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Strategie
- Release: 29. August 2017
- Titel: Everybody´s Golf
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Golf
- Release: 30. August 2017
- Titel: Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Adventure
- Release: 31. August 2017
- Titel: Undertale
- Plattformen: Plystation 4, Playstation Vita
- Genre: RPG
- Release: Sommer 2017
- Titel: Knack 2
- Plattformen: Playstation 4
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Release: 5. September 2017
- Titel: Destiny 2
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Online-Shooter
- Release: 6. September 2017 (PS4,Xbox One), 24. Oktober 2017 (PC)
- Titel: PES 2018
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Playstation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC
- Genre: Fußball-Simulation
- Release: 14. September 2017
- Titel: Metroid: Samus Returns
- Plattformen: Nintendo 3DS
- Genre: 2D-Metroidvania
- Release: 15. September 2017
- Titel: Dishonored: Der Tod des Outsiders
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Stealth-Adventure
- Release: 15. September 2017
- Titel: Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV
- Plattformen: Playstation VR
- Genre: Angeln
- Release: 17. September 2017
- Titel: Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Beat’em Up
- Release: 19. September 2017
- Titel: Total War Warhammer 2
- Plattformen: PC
- Genre: Echtzeit-Strategie
- Release: 28. September 2017
- Titel: FIFA 18
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch
- Genre: Fußballsimulation
- Release: 29. September 2017
- Titel: Cuphead
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10
- Genre: 2D-Sidescroller
- Release: 29. September 2017
- Titel: Battlefield 1 DLC – In the Name of the Tsar
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Ego-Shooter
- Release: September 2017
- Titel: Forza Motorsport 7
- Plattformen: Xbox One, Windows 10
- Genre: Rennsimulation
- Release: 3. Oktober 2017
- Titel: Mittelerde Schatten des Krieges
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Open-World-Action-RPG
- Release: 10. Oktober 2017
- Titel: The Evil Within 2
- Plattformen: Plystation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Survival-Horror
- Release: 13. Oktober 2017
- Titel: South Park Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
- Plattformen: Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC
- Genre: Rollenspiel
- Release: 17. Oktober 2017
